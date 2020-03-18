Saturday, March 7
At 2:47 a.m., Oelwein Police officers arrested Brandon David Roth, 35, of Oelwein, after an incident in the 400 block 1st Avenue Southeast. Roth was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor, public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor and trespass, a simple misdemeanor.
Sunday, March 8
At 5:10 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block 7th ST SW for a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation
At 9:16 p.m., officers arrested Allyssa Michele Garrison, 25, of Oelwein, following a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Charles. Garrison was arrested on a Fayette County warrant on original charges of child endangerment. Garrison was also charged with interference, a simple misdemeanor.
Friday, March 13
A 6:06 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of South Fredrick Avenue for a report of theft. This incident remains under investigation
Tuesday, March 17
Oelwein Police arrested Kayleigh Jane Harger, 34, of Oelwein, following an incident in the 300 block of 5th Avenue Southeast. Harger was charged with the simple misdemeanors of fifth-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.