Saturday, Nov. 23
At 7:18 a.m., Oelwein Police officers were called to the 200 block 3rd Avenue Northwest for a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation.
Friday, Nov. 22
At 10:57 a.m., Oelwein officers were called to the 1200 block 2nd Street Northwest for a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
At 1:55 p.m., Oelwein officers performed a traffic stop in the first block of 1st Avenue Southeast, and arrested Andrew Scott Lien, 32, of Oelwein, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (serious misdemeanor) and driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor).
At 8:10 p.m., Oelwein officers performed a traffic stop in the 500 block of Rock Island Road and cited Carol Ann Campbell, 55, for driving while license suspended.