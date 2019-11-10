Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Monday, Nov. 4

At 7:45 p.m., in the 500 block of 3rd Ave. NW, Oelwein officers arrested Irene Cordelia Beaulieau, 53, of Oelwein, on a Chickasaw County warrant to serve 30 days mittimus time.

At 1:39 p.m., Oelwein officers performed a traffic stop in the 200 block of 4th Street SW and arrested Richard Allen Butterfield, 25, of Oelwein, on a charge of driving while license suspended, a simple misdemeanor.

Sunday, Nov. 3

At 12:12 a.m., Oelwein officers were called to the 200 block 5th Ave SW, for a report of a criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.

At 6:16 p.m., Oelwein officers were called to the 200 block 7th Ave. SW for a report of a criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.

Saturday, Nov. 2

At 11:29 p.m., Oelwein Police arrested Bailey Jay Bantz, 22, of Oelwein, in the 200 block 5th Ave SW on a Bremer County warrant on an original charge of delivery of a controlled substance.

Friday, Nov. 1

At 8:30 p.m., Oelwein officers performed a traffic stop in the 1200 block of West Charles and arrested Dakota Lee Lovell, 26, of Oelwein, on a charge of driving while license suspended, a simple misdemeanor. Further charges are potentially pending in this case.

Thursday, Oct. 31

At 2:55 p.m., in the 100 block of 8th Avenue NW, Oelwein officers arrested Ross Ian Rivers Cashen, 39 of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant for pretrial release violation, original charge attempted murder. Tonya Moritz, 29, of Oelwein, was also arrested during this incident. Moritz is charged with violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.