Saturday, Oct. 5
At 5:46 p.m., officers responded to 300 block 7th Street Southeast for a reported theft. This incident remains under investigation.
At 5:46 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Shaina Marie Boehmer, 32 of Oelwein, after a reported fight at Dave’s Place, 111 S. Frederick Ave. Boehmer, who said she fought with another woman, according to a criminal complaint, was charged with simple misdemeanor disorderly conduct-simple misdemeanor.
Monday, Oct. 7
At 12:42 a.m., police arrested Kurtis Wayne Shasteen, 35, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant on an original charge of fifth-degree theft. He was originally charged in the July 14 theft of $3.25 in gasoline, cheese nuggets and a bottle of Pepsi from Kwik Star on 1st Avenue in Oelwein. He pleaded guilty in Fayette County District Court and has been sentenced to one day in the county jail with credit for one day served.
At 5 p.m. in the 400 block of 6th Street Northeast, Oelwein Police officers arrested Aaron Lacy Conway, 33, of Oelwein, on a state of Georgia Department of Pardons and Parole warrant, with an original charge of aggravated stalking.
At 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of South Frederick for a reported disturbance. Officers arrested Carl Joseph Hernandez, 47, of Oelwein, on a charge of public intoxication. According to the criminal complaint, a breathalyzer test indicated he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.212 percent.