Wednesday, Oct. 9
At 8:25 a.m., in the 200 block of 7th Street Southwest, Oelwein officers arrested Robert Joseph Rinella Jr., 27, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County Sheriff’s warrant, original charge of driving while license suspended.
At 11 a.m., Oelwein officers were called to the 100 block of 7th Avenue Northeast for a report of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation.
Thursday, Oct. 10
At 5:16 a.m., Oelwein Police arrested Jesse James Fischer, 47, of Fort Atkinson, following an incident in the 100 block 1st Avenue Northwest. He is charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and trespass, a simple misdemeanor.
At 6:48 a.m., Oelwein officers were called to the 600 block of South Frederick for a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation.
At 1:28 p.m., in the 400 block of 13th Avenue Northwest, Oelwein officers arrested John Eugene Kaub, 33, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County Sheriff’s warrant, original charge of third-degree domestic abuse assault.
At 2:12 p.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 300 block of 8th Avenue Southeast for a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation.
Saturday, Oct. 12
At 6:50 p.m., the Oelwein Police Department received a driving complaint. Officers located and performed a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle in the 10 block of South Frederick. Officers arrested Justin Linus Kuennen, 38, of Waterloo for OWI 2nd, a class D felony. Kuennen was also given a warning for speeding.