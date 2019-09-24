Monday, Sept. 23
At 5:30 p.m., Oelwein Police Officers responded to a reported traffic accident in the 10 block of 1st Avenue NE. Officers arrested Jeffrey Tad Schuler, 46, of Oelwein on a charge of operating while under the influence, first-offense, a serious misdemeanor.
At 12:05 a.m., officers performed a traffic stop at the intersection of Highways 150 and 12th Street Southeast. Officers cited Clayton Allen Bushaw, 23, of Waterloo, for driving while license suspended. Bushaw was also given a equipment repair order for a brake lamp.