Thursday, June 18
At 6:46 a.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 600 block of First Avenue Southwest on a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation.
Wednesday, June 17
At 10:50 p.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 10 block of Hillside Drive East on a report of criminal mischief. The incident is being investigated.
Monday, June 15
At 5:45 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 400 block of Seventh Avenue Southwest on a report of criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.
At 7:01 a.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 200 block of Fourth Street Southwest on a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation
At 9:56 p.m., Oelwein Police arrested Allyssa Michelle Garrison, 25, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant for two counts of burglary. Garrison was also charged with burglary 3rd degree, a Class D felony. This arrest followed an incident in the 100 block of Third Avenue Northwest.
Saturday, June 13
At 1:23 p.m., Oelwein Police cited Teresa Lynn Forbes, 44, of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended. This citation followed a traffic stop in the 300 block of Neon Road.
At 6:18 p.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 900 block of South Frederick for a reported theft. This incident remains under investigation.