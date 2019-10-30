Saturday, Oct. 26
At 8:10 a.m. Oelwein Officers arrested Zachary Neal Moser, 29, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County Sheriff’s arrest warrant with an original Oelwein Police Department charge of robbery 2nd degree. This arrest is based on charges from an incident occurring Sept. 22, 2019.
Friday, Oct. 25
At 2:33 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 10 block Fifth Avenue SW for a report of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation.
At 11:52 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 1700 block of South Frederick for a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation.
At 1:30 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 2600 block South Frederick for a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
At 2:15 p.m. Oelwein Officers responded to a disturbance in the 10 block of Second Street NW. Officers arrested Nathan Gabriel Kirby, 33, of Oelwein on charges of domestic abuse assault — 3rd offense, a Class D felony; public intoxication 3rd offense, aggravated misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, and interference with official acts, both simple misdemeanors.
Oelwein Officers arrested Laura Eileen Delapaz, 50, of Magnolia, Texas for a Montgomery County Texas warrant for probation violation, with original charges of possession of a controlled substance. This arrest was executed in the 800 block of First Avenue SW.
Saturday, Oct 19
At 1:13 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 300 block of Eighth Avenue SE for a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation.
At 9:02 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 400 block of North Frederick for a report of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation.
Friday, Oct. 18
At 8:20 a.m., Oelwein Officers arrested Sean David Reisner, 28, of Oelwein, for a probation violation warrant with an original charge of driving while barred. Reisner presented himself at the Oelwein Police Department on the warrant.
Officers responded to the 500 block of Fifth Avenue SE in Oelwein to serve arrest warrants on Justin Michael Buehler, 36 of Oelwein. Buehler was arrested for Fayette County Sheriff’s warrants for 2 counts of controlled substance violations and 1 count of domestic abuse assault.