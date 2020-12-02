Friday, Nov. 27
At 1:30 a.m., Oelwein officers performed a traffic stop in the 300 block of 5th Avenue Southwest in Oelwein. Officers cited Kimberli Jean Giesbrecht, 47, of Oelwein, for speed and driving while license suspended.
Saturday, Nov. 28
At 2:53 p.m., Oelwein officers were called to the 700 block 2nd Street Northwest for a report of Theft. This incident remains under investigation.
Sunday, Nov. 29
At 3:19 p.m., Oelwein officers were called to the 10 block 6th Street Northwest for a report of hit-and-run accident. A white Impala driven by Brittany Bartels was struck by an unknown vehicle. This incident remains under investigation.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
At 5:37 a.m., Oelwein Police arrested Victor Leonel Bustillos Jr., 20, of Waterloo. Bustillos was arrested and charged with public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor, following an incident in the 100 block 1st AV SE. Convenience store employees said he vomited in the men’s bathroom and was passed out of the floor of the women’s bathroom, according to the criminal complaint. An employee called police when Bustillos attempted to get in a vehicle. An officer asked him where he could be transported to or who to call to ask where to take him. “Bustillos was too intoxicated to help accomplish that,” the complaint says.