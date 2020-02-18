Friday, Feb. 14
At 11:44 a.m., officers were called to the 2100 block of S. Frederick Ave. for a report of a theft. Investigation is ongoing.
At 2:33 p.m., officers were called to the 10 block of N. Frederick Ave. for a report of a theft. Investigation continues.
Thursday, Feb. 13
At 12:33 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of First Ave. SW for a report of a theft. Investigation is ongoing.
Monday, Feb. 10
At 7:07 p.m., Asa Benjamin Brewer, age 20, was arrested for unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor; and cited for possession of alcohol underage, first offense, following a traffic stop on S. Frederick Ave.