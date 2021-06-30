Monday, June 28
At 8:45 a.m., Oelwein Police officers responded to the area of 3rd Avenue Southeast for reported dogs running loose. Officers located the animals and the owner, Katie Lynn Holden, 31, of Oelwein, in the 400 block. She was cited for violating the city ordinance regarding allowing dogs to run at large.
Friday, June 25
At 2 p.m., officers were advised of a shoplifting in the 1300 block of South Frederick Avenue. Charges are pending after an investigation.
At 9:45 p.m., officers on patrol checked on suspicious activity in the 10 block of 20th Street Southeast and arrested Zackery Michael Frazer, 27, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County arrest warrant with original Oelwein Police Department charges of four counts of forgery.