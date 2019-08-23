Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Oelwein Officers performed a traffic stop in the 200 block of Second Street NW at 2:12 a.m. Officers arrested Adam James Nielsen, 34, of Oelwein for driving while license revoked.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

At 8:15 a.m. Oelwein Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Eighth Avenue NE for a reported criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation

At 9:29 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Thaddeus Luke Higginbotham, 46, of David City, Nebraska, on a Platte County Nebraska warrant on an original charge of 10 counts of criminal nonsupport. This arrest took place after an incident in the 800 block of First Avenue SW.

