Wednesday, Nov. 25
At 8:45 p.m., Oelwein officers were called to the 100 block 6th Avenue Southeast for a report of theft. This incident remains under investigation
Tuesday, Nov. 24
At 8:33 p.m., Oelwein officers were called to the 10 block First Street SE for a report of Theft. This incident remains under investigation
At 9:09 p.m., Oelwein police arrested Timothy Kennedy Weber, 37, of Spirit Lake. He is charged with enhanced public intoxication (serious misdemeanor), interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor), and two counts of trespass (simple misdemeanor) and harassment of a public official (simple misdemeanor).