Thursday, March 18
At about 2:45 a.m., Dakota Lee Lovell, 28, of Oelwein, was cited and released for driving while license suspended after a traffic stop in the 1200 block of 3rd Street Northwest.
At 12:10 a.m., officers cited and released Amy Marie Murphy, 55 of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended following a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Charles. Murphy was also given a warning for an inoperable tail lamp.
Wednesday, March 17
At 11:10 p.m., officers responded to the area of the 10 block of 1st Avenue Southeast for a reported disturbance in progress. Officers arrested Rick Alan Butterfield, 49 of Oelwein, on a charge of willful injury, a Class C felony.
At about 1:45 p.m., officers performed a traffic stop in the 10 block of 2nd Street Northwest and arrested Kimberli Jean Giesbrecht, 46, of Oelwein, for driving while license revoked.