Sunday, Oct. 25
At 2:35 p.m., Oelwein officers responded to the 100 block of South Frederick for an attempted assault. Officers arrested Augustin Gregory Mormann, 31, of Oelwein, in the 400 block of 1st Avenue Southeast. Mormann has been charged with providing false identifying information and interference with official acts, both simple misdemeanors; driving while license barred, aggravated misdemeanor; and OWI third offense, a Class D Ffelony.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Oelwein officers responded at 11:45 a.m. to the 900 block of 1st Avenue Southwest for a domestic dispute and arrested Chad Elliott South, 30 of Denver, for simple misdemeanor domestic assault.
Thursday, Oct. 22
At 4:29 p.m., officers performed a traffic stop in the 500 block of south Frederick and cited Alexander James Frazer, 20, of Oelwein, on a charge of driving while license suspended.