Thursday, Dec. 3
At 9:49 a.m., Oelwein Police Officers were called to the 400 block of 13th Avenue Northwest for a report of burglary. This incident remains under investigation.
At 12:52 p.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 100 block of Seventh Street Southwest for a reported burglary. This incident is being investigated.
Friday, Dec. 4
At 8:29 a.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 200 block of West Charles Street on a report of a burglary. This incident is under investigation
At 6:03 p.m., Officers responded to a theft report in the 100 block of First Avenue Southeast. This incident remains under investigation.