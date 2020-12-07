Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thursday, Dec. 3

At 9:49 a.m., Oelwein Police Officers were called to the 400 block of 13th Avenue Northwest for a report of burglary. This incident remains under investigation.

At 12:52 p.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 100 block of Seventh Street Southwest for a reported burglary. This incident is being investigated.

Friday, Dec. 4

At 8:29 a.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 200 block of West Charles Street on a report of a burglary. This incident is under investigation

At 6:03 p.m., Officers responded to a theft report in the 100 block of First Avenue Southeast. This incident remains under investigation.

