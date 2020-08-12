Sunday, Aug. 9
At 7:05 a.m., Oelwein Police officers were called to the 10 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast for a report of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation
At 10:15 a.m., Oelwein Police arrested Justin James Gallmeyer, 37, of Oelwein, following an incident in the 800 block of 4th Street Southwest. Gallmeyer was charged with possession of firearms by a felon and interference with official acts.
Tuesday, July 28
The Oelwein Police filed a criminal complaint against Nicole Marie Reaves, of Oelwein, accusing her of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. According to the complaint, Reaves took a 55-inch television from a sibling’s house in the 100 block of 5th Street Northwest without permission. Other property was also reported missing. Responding to a summons, she made her first Fayette District Court appearance Aug. 12.
Thursday, July 16
Oelwein Police filed a criminal complaint accusing David Lee Staake, 35, of Oelwein, of the serious misdemeanors of making a false report to a public safety entity and malicious prosecution. According to the complaint, Staake falsely reported that an employee of his stole, forged and passed two checks from him, when it was actually Staake who wrote and passed the checks. Staake was arrested on a warrant July 24.