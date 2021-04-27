A delegation from the Oelwein VFW Blaisdell-Barnes Post 1725 participated in the spring quarterly VFW District 9 meeting at Johnson’s Restaurant and Reception Hall in Elkader on Saturday. It came away with one of its members – Jeffrey Hughes – being elected to take over as district commander for a one-year term.
The quarterly meeting consisted of two sessions. The Joint Session, which included the District Ladies Auxiliary, met first (the Oelwein VFW does not have an auxiliary component). At about 1 p.m., the ladies and men separated into two individual sessions to conduct business.
The Joint Session featured Michael Braman, the incoming Department of Iowa VFW State Commander. Braman shared remarks about this week’s Loyalty Day observance. He shared that he would be joining Gov.Kim Reynolds on Tuesday, April 27, in Des Moines when she signs a proclamation in support of the 100th-anniversary observance.
The Loyalty Day observance began as a counter to the Communists’ May 1 celebration of the Russian revolution back in 1921. On July 18, 1958, Congress officially recognized the day by enacting public law 85-529. Then-President Eisenhower declared that the following May 1 would be the first observance of the day. The occasion is also referred to as Patriots Day.
As part of the Joint Session, District Commander Virgil Thorstenson took time to recognize two participants from the area who won recognition in two contests sponsored by the VFW – the Voice of Democracy written essay and the Teacher of the Year. First was a high school senior, Celia Nevzil of Calmar. She progressed through local and state competitions to advance to the national level contest held virtually in Washington D.C. Nevzil won 9th place at the national competition. It was Nevzil’s first time participating in the competition. Her national level prize included a $3,500 scholarship award.
Nevzil hopes to attend Iowa State University this fall. She has not declared a major at this time.
Next, Commander Thorstenson recognized Ms. LouAnn Bresson, a teacher from the Independence Community School District, for her selection as Teacher of the Year at the recent state VFW contest in January.
The Joint Session closed out with the award of raffle prizes to those present.
The individual business meeting sessions commenced at approximately 1 p.m. The most significant order of business on the agenda was the annual election of district officers. During the nominations process, Hughes of the Oelwein post volunteered to run and won the office of District 9 commander. His tenure will be for one year. He replaces Virgil Thorstenson of Monona, who asked to step down from the position.
Hughes plans to visit area posts personally. Further, he hopes to focus on recruiting efforts within the district to get more veterans into the local area posts.
Other business included the recognition of several posts within the district that had gained the distinction of being active for 75 years.
The next district meeting is scheduled to take place on September 18, it will be held in Elkader at the same location. Independence Post 2440 will be hosting the event.