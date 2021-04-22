Prom returns this weekend.
The Oelwein High School Prom, “A Night in the Amazon,” will be Saturday.
Prom adviser Deena Smock told the Daily Register the ongoing pandemic —which caused the cancellation of Prom last year — continues to affect prom preparation.
“With Covid, this prom season has been anything but conventional,” Smock said. “A lot of things were left quite last minute due to not (being) sure we would even be able to have prom.
“We are doing our best to bring as much normalcy to OHS prom as possible,” Smock said.
The Grand March will be at the Williams Center for the Arts, from 7-8:30 p.m. It will be steamed by the Husky Broadcasting Club on the Oelwein Huskies YouTube channel. Access the channel with this link: https://tinyurl.com/ohsbroadcast.
The dance will be at the High School Gym from 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Post Prom will be at the Williams Wellness Center attached to the High School, from 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.