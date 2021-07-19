The Oelwein Schools has released its 2021-22 school supply lists.
The district will provide pencils, erasers, markers/dry-erase markers, scissors, glue sticks and colored pencils. Parents are welcome to purchase these supplies as well, according to a district news release.
Read on for ways to donate.
ALL STUDENTS NEED TO BRING
A backpack and headphones are needed at all levels preschool-high school, including online. According to Oelwein Online staff, any headphones will work with the devices provided — either 3.5 millimeter-jack or Bluetooth connections. Although the supply sheet says “earbuds,” any headphones will work.
A pencil box is needed for preschool through grade 4 (elementary) including online — although all students will need some writing utensils, so use judgment.
A box of crayons is needed in preschool through grade 4 with in-person kindergartners needing two boxes of crayons.
MORE BY GRADE
Additional supply needs by grade:
Preschool: rest towel / blanket.
Kindergarten: second box of crayons, one notebook, three folders
Grades 1-4: one notebook, four folders
Oelwein Online (O2) Elementary: one notebook, two folders, pens
Middle School: three notebooks, four folders, pens
O2 Middle School: one notebook, four folders, pens
High School: three notebooks, five-plus folders, pens
O2 High School: one notebook, five-plus folders, pens
WAYS TO DONATE
School supply donations can be brought to the central administration office anytime, according to district office manager, Karen Seeders.
As the Daily Register reported, school supplies are also sought for prizes ahead of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visit to the Oelwein Fareway. The visit is set for Thursday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A $4 ticket to benefit Oelwein High School wrestling purchases a meal of a hotdog, chips and water, a tour of the vehicle, a whistle, and a day of games. There will be yard games such as giant Jenga, a mobile “rock” climbing wall and prizes. An ice cream vendor is now booked.
To arrange to donate school supplies for prizes, call Oelwein Fareway, assistant meat department manager, Jerry Bostian at 319-283-2872, or contact Jerry and Dana Bostian in the phone book at 319-283-3105 to arrange a donation.
Reached Monday, Jerry Bostian said donations are picking up.
“It’s growing leaps and bounds,” he said.
They already have donations of two bicycles, kids’ helmets and backpacks of school supplies. If enough cash donations, he hopes to offer Oelwein Husky apparel as well.