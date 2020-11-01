FORT DODGE — A pair of Huskies finished in the top third of the Class 2A State Cross County Meet’s boys race. Out of 137 runners.
Junior Brennan Sauser finished 29td with a time of 17:57.
Sophomore Ray Gearhart was 46th with a time of 18:14 — 46th out of 137 runners
“Brennan and Ray capped off tremendous seasons and represented Oelwein very well at the state cross country meet, said Oelwein head coach Jason Gearhart. “To be honest, they exceeded our expectations at the State Meet. They both finished ahead of several runners on Saturday that they hadn’t beat the entire season.
“It was a fun atmosphere for them to compete in and hopefully this will fuel their determination for next season.”
This season is one for the team to build on.
“We told all of our runners that hopefully this season will be the beginning of Oelwein sending individual runners and at some point an entire team qualifying for the state meet,” he said.
“It has been a fun year — the kids are a great group to coach and Jenni Schauf, our assistant coach, has excellent knowledge of cross country.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention our two seniors — Ryan Mortenson and Devin Pint. Ryan and Devin both went out for cross country for the first time and both really competed. They both ran in a handful of varsity races and earned varsity letters. They were a great addition to the team and they will be missed next season.”