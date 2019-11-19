The Oelwein High School Fine Arts Department continues to produce multi-talented and award-winning students and ensembles each year. This year is no exception.
Blake Perkins, OHS student, has attained the highest individual honor available to Iowa high school musicians with selection to the 2019 All-State Chorus, singing second tenor. Blake is the son of Jay and Beth Perkins of Oelwein. He is a vocal student of Darci Fuelling.
The 2019 All-State Festival will celebrate its 73rd anniversary. District auditions took place Saturday, Oct. 26, at Le Mars, Hampton, Independence, Atlantic, Indianola and Washington.
Blake is among the approximately 17 percent of auditioning students to be selected to an All-State ensemble. He will be part of the 601-member All-State Chorus to perform at the Festival Concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in Hilton Coliseum, Iowa State University, Ames.
Iowa Public Television will record the concert for re-broadcast. Persons can check the IPTV website (www.iptv.org) for the exact dates and times. The program is under the auspices of the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa Music Educators Association.
All seats for the concert are reserved and tickets are $23 each, plus fees.
The festival also include performances by the 279-piece All-State Band and 227-piece All-State Orchestra.