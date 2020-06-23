Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan has been named to co-chair a new task force that partners with community leaders to build a better future for law enforcement in Iowa’s cities. The Iowa Police Chiefs Association (IPCA) is renewing efforts to build a better future by forming the Law Enforcement Vision for Equality Task Force.
“I am honored to join Kevin Sanders, Iowa/Nebraska co-chair of the NAACP, in co-chairing this very important and timely task force,” said Chief Logan, noting that their efforts will initially focus on enhancing the relationships between law enforcement and minority stakeholders.
“Subsequent to that, it is our desire that this task force allows for all parties to have their voices heard with an open mind towards understanding what is happening in our communities and what we can collaboratively do to improve on it,” Logan said.
The task force was created after people all across the country watched in horror as George Floyd lost his life while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers on May 25. The callousness and disregard shown for Mr. Floyd left everyone, including police officers across the nation, shocked, appalled, and infuriated. The IPCA joins the nation in condemning the actions of these officers.
Since the death of Mr. Floyd, law enforcement has observed many protests, both non-violent and violent, and has witnessed regrettable confrontations between citizens and law enforcement officers.
The Iowa Police Chiefs Association strongly supports freedom of speech and the right to peacefully protest.
Although difficult to recognize right now, Iowa policing has made significant advancements in recent years. Police leaders across our nation have acknowledged the misdeeds of the past and have sought out community partners to build a better future.
“Law enforcement officials recognize the need to break down existing barriers in order to effect positive change,” Logan said. “There will be times when the conversation is uncomfortable, but out of those uncomfortable conversations can come a better understanding of everyone’s concerns and what challenges ahead.”
IPCA President Rob Burdess, Newton Police Chief, and the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP State Area Conference of Branches President Betty C. Andrews announced the formation of this task force to create a common ground to develop proposals for necessary change, as well as to provide a communication mechanism to improve relations between law enforcement and all community members equally.
The purpose of this task force is to allow for open communication between various groups about concerns or recommendations related to improving law enforcement procedures and relations with diverse stakeholders.
“We need to hear our citizens concerns with what Iowa law enforcement is doing,” said Chief Logan. “We understand the outrage over some of the incidents nation-wide, but do those actions correlate with how Iowa law enforcement responds to our citizens’ needs? A further component for consideration is how can law enforcement better educate our community members on why it is that we do or respond a certain way to incidents.”
This open exchange will allow for all parties to have their voice heard with an open mind towards understanding what is currently happening in our communities, why it is happening, and what we can collaboratively do to improve on it.
This effort will allow the various groups to get familiar with each other and to develop trusting relationships that will allow for an open exchange of ideas.
“Despite the advances that Iowa law enforcement has made in recent years, there is clearly more work ahead. Iowa’s police executives, and the officers they lead, must embrace the concerns and criticism being voiced and re-examine their policies and approach,” said President Burdess. “At the same time, while policing is the focus, community members and elected officials must realize they play a crucial role in moving constructive efforts forward.”
“It is undeniable that now is the time for improving law enforcement and community relationships. Those relationships are authenticated by transparent practices and engaged citizens,” said Betty C. Andrews, president of the Iowa Nebraska NAACP. “Through establishing this statewide Law Enforcement Equity Task Force, the Iowa Police Chiefs Association is poised to ensure unbiased policing in our state. This includes building on recent improvements and also addressing racial profiling, hiring practices, citizens review boards, officers living in the communities they police, and a number of other challenging topics,” she said.
Logan said, “This additional knowledge and communication will help build a bridge of trust that provides for a better understanding of the issues officers face. We expect police officers to be accountable, just as we expect our community members to be accountable for their actions.”
Logan said that over the years, Iowa law enforcement has made great strides in being responsive to the changing needs in communities and this task force is set to further that mission.
“There are many great police officers in our state and it is our desire to continue to enhance the quality of police officer serving our communities,” Logan said. “Moving forward, this task force can be utilized to provide a united and collaborative voice towards enhanced peace officer training and police modeling recommendations.”
Past IPCA President, Chief Jeremy Logan, Oelwein Police Department, and Iowa City NAACP President Kevin Sanders will chair the task force of stakeholders.
Members of the Law Enforcement Vision for Equality Task Force are:
Kevin Sanders President, Iowa City NAACP, Co-Chair, State Criminal Justice Committee
Chief Jeremy Logan Oelwein Police Department
Chief Tim Carmody Council Bluffs Police Chief-ILEA Council Member
Chief Rex Mueller Sioux City Police Department
Chief Daniel Banks Hudson Police Department
Sheriff Lonnie Pulkrabek Johnson County Sheriff
Sheriff Tony Thompson Black Hawk County Sheriff
Sheriff Jason Sandholt Marion County Sheriff
Comm. Stephen Bayens Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner
Lt. Ryan Doty Des Moines Police Department
Brian Guy Retired Clinton Police Department Chief – Form Chair of the ILEA Council
Joe Gonzalez Retired Des Moines Police Department Lieutenant
Ike Rayford President, Sioux City NAACP
Monique Scarlett Unity in the Community founder