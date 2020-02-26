Oelwein senior Lauren Harrison is among the honorable mentions for the 2019-20 Northeast Iowa Conference Girls Basketball All-Conference selections.
Harrison had averaged 4.4 rebounds a game this season, finishing with 96 total. She also had 19 steals.
The members of the All-Conference first team are Crestwood seniors Sharon Goodman and Laken Lienhard, Waverly-Shell Rock junior Abbie Draper and senior Britney Young, New Hampton freshman Carlee Rochford, Decorah freshman Bryar Duwe, and Waukon junior Annika Headington.
Members of the second team are Charles City senior Lydia Staudt, Waukon junior Margaret Wacker, New Hampton Senior Kaylee Eggerichs, Crestwood senior Shelby Pisney, Decorah senior Ambria Pipho and Waverly-Shell Rocksophomore Camryn Grawe and junior Kinzie Rolling.
Also on the Honorable Mention list are Waverly-Shell Rock sophomore Annika Behrends, Crestwood senior Mattie Slavin, Waukon senior Hailey Regan, New Hampton senior Alexa Wemark, Decorah senior Kylah Quandahl and Charles City senior Lisabeth Fiser.
Waverly-Shell Rock won the NEIC title this season by going 12-0 in the conference and 20-2 overall. Crestwood was second (10-2, 18-5), followed by Waukon (7-5, 15-9), New Hampton (6-6, 10-11), Decorah (5-7, 12-10), Charles City (2-10, 5-16) and Oelwein (0-12, 0-23).
Waverly-Shell Rock's season continues, as the Go-Hawks are scheduled to play Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday, March 3, at Wells Fargo Arena in the Girls Basketball State Tournament.