Excavation work is going on south of the former Shopko building across from Birdnow Motor Trade on South Frederick Avenue. Hy-Vee, Inc. headquarters in West Des Moines confirmed gas tanks and fuel pumps are being put in at the site.
At the end of January this year, Hy-Vee announced it had acquired six former Shopko locations in Iowa to be renovated to open as Dollar Fresh stores. The purchase agreements included buildings in Cresco, Dyersville, Hampton, Oelwein, Vinton and Waukon. All of the locations are slated to be open for business by late summer.
The Dollar Fresh is a new brand of Hy-Vee that targets smaller communities and is designed to offer fresh, new product selections at low prices. Other Dollar Fresh locations offer a full line of grocery items, a bakery with fresh-baked items, a dollar section, a Wall of Value, some ready-to-eat meal selections and other services.
Christina Gayman, Hy-Vee Director of Public Relations said offerings at each Dollar Fresh vary.
“Each location tends to be slightly different in its departments/offerings,” she said, adding that selections for the Oelwein store will be shared as they get closer to opening and those decisions have been made.
The first Dollar Fresh opened in Osceola in the fall of 2018. As of the end of January this year, there were five Dollar Fresh locations in Iowa communities and one in Nebraska. The Vinton Dollar Fresh is opening next Friday, May 22.