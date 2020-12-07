OELWEIN — Two Navy sailors from Oelwein, James Palides, 19, and Roy Powers, 23, lost their lives at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. It was a Sunday morning, and Palides was aboard the USS Oklahoma, Powers was serving on the USS West Virginia, when Japan launched a sneak bombing attack on the United States Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor, nearby airfields and bases, drawing the United States into World War II after two years of neutrality.
Members of the Oelwein American Legion Honor Guard paid tribute in a solemn memorial ceremony Monday at Veterans Park, remembering and honoring those who perished 79 years ago at Pearl Harbor. Legion Vice-Commander Jake Blitsch gave the welcome, with prayer offered by Chaplain Larry Werner.
Guest speaker was Lt. Tim Hadley, National Guard Chaplain and Oelwein High School Principal. Hadley spoke of the incredibly brave defense mounted by American service members and first responders on the island of Oahu that horrific day. More than 2,400 were killed in the attack with another 1,100 wounded. Hadley noted that many who witnessed the events that day also perished in the attacks, leaving countless acts of valor unrecorded. Even so, 15 Medals of Honor were awarded, 10 of them posthumously, to U.S. Navy personnel for their acts of valor above and beyond the call of duty.
“In the weeks, months, and years that followed the brutal attack at Pearl Harbor, Americans united with a steadfast resolve to defend the freedoms upon which our great Nation was founded. Millions of brave men and women answered their country’s call to service with unquestionable courage. These incredible patriots fought, bled, sacrificed, and ultimately triumphed for the cause of freedom,” Hadley said.
Of Palides and Powers Hadley said, “Their legacy is forever etched into our country’s rich history along with the legacies of all our brave veterans. They tell of the mettle of the American spirit under fire and of the will of our people to stand up to any threat. The selfless bravery and dedication of these extraordinary Americans will never be forgotten.”
In speaking of that infamous day at Pearl Harbor 79 years ago, Hadley said America felt vulnerable. “Until that moment we believed that we were impervious to the chaos that had befallen the rest of the world.”
He quoted Irish Stateman and philosopher Edmund Burke, “When bad men combine, the good must associate; else they will fall, one by one, an unpitied sacrifice in a contemptible struggle.”
Hadley told the small, properly masked group that assembled, “Let us not allow the sacrifice of those who have gone before be an unpitied sacrifice. Let us never forget. Our solemn assembly today is a representation that good men and women STILL stand and will continue to stand to represent this great nation of ours. May God continue to bless the men and women of Oelwein, of Iowa, and of the United States of America.”
Following Lt. Hadley’s moving tribute, Legion Auxiliary President Sharon Link placed a wreath at the Palides/Powers Pearl Harbor monument. Sgt. at Arms Bush then gave the command to the honor guard for the 21-gun salute to honor fallen brothers. Students Brooke Ellis and Brody Rogers performed the echo of “Taps,” concluding the morning remembrance.
