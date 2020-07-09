With the first day of team practices for fall high school sports a month away, the Oelwein Community School District announced times and days this week for student-athlete summer workout sessions at Husky Stadium. These workouts are for student-athletes entering grades 6-12 this fall.
State rules say that football, volleyball and cross country teams can begin their practices Aug. 10.
Oelwein's summer workouts began this week and will be held from 6:30-7:15 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through July 31. Students are asked to arrive at 6:15 a.m. for attendance and check-in purposes. They will be asked about their health each day. Student-athletes who do not feel well or have any symptoms associated with COVID-19 should not attend workouts.
Participants should bring their own bottles of water, but hand sanitizer will be available for all athletes.
All workouts will be on the track to ensure proper physical distancing.
In the event of bad weather, middle school athletes will report to the Church Williams Athletic Performance Center for attendance and high schoolers to the high school cafeteria.
The school district recommends student-athletes attend the workouts that will involve strength, speed and agility exercises to help improve overall heath, athletic performance and to help prevent injuries.
Oelwein's first varsity football game is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28 against Union Community in La Porte City.
Oelwein volleyball's first varsity action is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, at a tournament in Independence.
Oelwein's first varsity cross county meet is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Hickory Grove Golf Course in Oelwein.