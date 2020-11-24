The Oelwein School Board conducted its annual business meeting last week.
Candace King remains president of the board and P. Charlene Stocker remains vice president. Oath of office was administered to them by Board Secretary Michael Rueber.
2020-2021 Board Committee Assignments were approved as follows:
• Bargaining: Bob Kalb, Julie Williams and Erin Ryan
• Facilities: Charlene Stocker, Bob Kalb and Bob Bouska
• Booster Club: Erin Ryan
• Iowa Association of School Boards Delegate and Alternate: Charlene Stocker
• Buchanan County Conference Board: Bob Bouska
• Fayette County Conference Board: Bob Kalb
• Regional Education Center (REC): Dana Bostian, Julie Williams
• District Leadership Team: Charlene Stocker
• Fine Arts Guild: Julie Williams
• Audit Committee: Bob Kalb, Candace King and Dana Bostian
• Williams Center Steering Committee: Josh Ehn and Julie Williams
• Wellness Center Steering Committee: Josh Ehn, Candace King and Nick Schauf