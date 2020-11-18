The Oelwein School Board approved Monday updating activity worker pay rates for several positions to a preset flat rate per night with all six members present voting in favor.
Activity workers have been paid the minimum hourly wage, and any functions whose pay is not preset will continue to be paid the hourly minimum. preset pay will vary depending on the position and event type.
Activities director Nick Schauf had asked to pay activity workers a flat rate per event to make it easier to find people, and to track. He joined the meeting over Zoom.
“I just worry that with COVID, we’re always asking the same people to fill in, to work,” Schauf said. “With a flat rate it would incentivize other people to help out at events.”
“There’s a little pay bump in them (the flat rates) as well,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said. “Not a lot but a little. (Business manager) Michael (Rueber) ran a five-year report on our pay over this. Actually our costs have come down significantly over the past several years, which is ironic. So we have the ability to afford to pay a little more than we have been, so this is a chance to do so. We appreciate these people.”
With passage of the preset flat rates, press box, score table workers and line judges will make $15 a single game, $30 an event or $40 a tournament. Cross country and track workers with multiple assigned positions will make $30 a game. Gate fare collectors will make $20 a game and $20 an event for junior high sports and $40 an event for high school events and $50 for a high school tournament.
Events consist of multiple evening activities, such as double dual wrestling, quad basketball and double-header football or basketball.
Tournament workers are set to work half-days, then paid double for an all-day Saturday tournament.