The Oelwein School Board on Monday approved pay increases for union and non-union staff.
The board approved the the master contract agreement with the Oelwein Certified Education Association, which includes a 3.8% total package increase for teachers.
The board also approved a 3% total package increase for non-union contracts.
The board met in the Administration Office and also green lit personnel changes.
According to the certified staff master contract, base wages for the 2021-22 contract year will be $35,875, plus teacher supplement salary of $4,125 for a total base wage of $40,000. The contract runs from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2026.
Non-union contracts with a 3% total package increase included department heads, office staff and administrators.
The 2021-22 saleries for principals are: $97,000 for Elementary Principal Justin McGuinness, $90,000 for Oelwein Online Principal Jacklyn Letzring, and $110,000 for High School Principal Tim Hadley.
The board approved hiring Jamie Harrings as the new activities director and assistant high school principal, at a $90,000 salary.
Superintendent Josh Ehn is on a three-year contract and his salary will be $156,500.
Office staff and department heads were renewed at a range from $38,500 for the print shop tech associate to $80,000 for the business manager.
During the March 15 regular board meeting, new Middle School Principal Jennykaye Hampton was approved to start at a $100,000 salary under personnel changes. OMS Principal Mary Beth Steggall accepted early retirement.