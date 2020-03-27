The special Oelwein School Board meeting in closed session with the architects and in open session to hold the 8:15 p.m. budget hearing will Monday, March 30, in the central office boardroom, but you it can be viewed on YouTube, only at the time of the meeting, at https://youtu.be/S1EpdQE5TKE.
Oelwein School Board budget hearing set Monday, March 30
- MIRA SCHMITT-CASH reporter@oelweindailyregister.com
Stocks
