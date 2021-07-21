Following the candidate-for-public-office informational meeting the Oelwein Schools co-hosted last Tuesday with the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development, the Oelwein School Board was reminded of the filing period, and board member Charlene Stocker announced she is retiring from the volunteer role.
Filing for school board candidacy, in Oelwein and Hazleton but also statewide, opens on Monday, Aug. 23 with the deadline for filing set for Thursday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.
School Board member Charlene Stocker formally announced Monday her intent to retire rather than seeking another term.
“I think most of you know I’m not planning to run for the school board next term,” Stocker said.
“What I really hope to do is work with RSVP with first-graders,” she said.
“It’s been a very worthwhile experience,” Stocker said, generally referencing past board accomplishments.
Superintendent Josh Ehn thanked Stocker for her service and thanked board members who attended the candidate informational forum last Tuesday.