Regular meeting of the Oelwein Community School District Board of Directorsm 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug 16, Central Office
Online live stream begins at 7 p.m.
Call to Order
Acknowledgement of fact of quorum
Board Members will tour the High School
Approval of Agenda (any items to be removed from the consent agenda)
Review the Board’s Common Message
Open Forum for District Residents who would like to speak to any item on the agenda. During the virtual meetings — please indicate in the Q and A section if you wish to speak, you will be called upon and unmuted when it is your turn to speak.
Presentation: Donations to Softball & Baseball Programs in Memory of Zach Reaves
Reports on issues impacting education in the district
Public Hearings: a. “Return to Learn” 2021-22 School Year b. ESSER III Plan
Discussion Items
Consent Agenda Items (All items listed under Consent will be enacted by one motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless a motion is made and approved, prior to the time Board members vote on the consent items, to remove the item from the Consent Items for further discussion.) a. Board Correspondence b. Approve Minutes of July 19, 2021 Regular Meeting c. Claims and Accounts d. Personnel e. Contracts / Agreements f. Open Enrollment
Action Items of Business: a. Approve transfer of $5000 from Management Fund to PPEL Fund for deductible related to July 14, 2021 Tornado damage — Rueber b. Approve transfer of $40,000 in ESSER money from General Fund to Activity Fund c. Approve the “Return to Learn Plan” for the 2021-22 School Year d. Approve ESSER III Plan and 20% Learning Loss e. Approve 2021-22 Pre-School Fees for All Day 4 year old Preschool Program f. Review and Approve 2021-22 Substitute Teacher Pay Rates
District Level Reports
Discussion and Comments by Board Members
Upcoming Events, Meetings, Announcements
Adjournment