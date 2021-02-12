The regular Oelwein School Board meeting originally scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15 is being postponed until Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the same time for the federal holiday, Superintendent Josh Ehn announced Friday. The agenda and board packet will be posted on Monday to the district website.
Trending Recipes
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 63%
- Feels Like: -26°
- Heat Index: -5°
- Wind: 15 mph
- Wind Chill: -26°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:08:24 AM
- Sunset: 05:36:19 PM
- Dew Point: -15°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low -9F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Tonight
Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low -9F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Tomorrow
Scattered snow flurries and snow showers before noon. Becoming partly cloudy later. High -2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Weather Alert
...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Tonight Into Saturday... .Wind chills will again drop to 20 to 30 below zero across the entire area tonight through Saturday morning. An even colder surge of Arctic air will result in dangerously cold conditions by Saturday night, when a wind chill warning will likely be needed. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills of 25 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNW @ 15mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: -27°
Heat Index: -5°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 14mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: -26°
Heat Index: -6°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 13mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: -27°
Heat Index: -7°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: -26°
Heat Index: -7°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: -26°
Heat Index: -7°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: -27°
Heat Index: -8°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: -26°
Heat Index: -7°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 11mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: -26°
Heat Index: -7°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 12mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: -27°
Heat Index: -7°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: N @ 12mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: -27°
Heat Index: -7°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: N @ 13mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: -27°
Heat Index: -7°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: N @ 13mph
Precip: 45% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: -27°
Heat Index: -7°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Trending
Articles
- Volga man charged with sexual abuse, kidnapping
- Regions to close its Oelwein branch
- Local attorney wrapping up 40-year career
- City notes business developer has house to give away
- Starmont, West Central to hire next leader Monday
- Oelwein superintendent issues statement on bus crowding
- Wapsie Valley bounces back, beats Hudson
- Starmont names next superintendent, shared with West Central
- West Union man injured in fork lift accident
- Oelwein Huskies Smock, Stoler advance to district wrestling meet
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.