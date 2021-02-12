Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The regular Oelwein School Board meeting originally scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15 is being postponed until Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the same time for the federal holiday, Superintendent Josh Ehn announced Friday. The agenda and board packet will be posted on Monday to the district website.

 
 
 

