The Oelwein School District is continuing to seek ways to use COVID-19-related relief funds in ongoing construction. The School Board on Monday approved a $215,500 update of the bell system from a company called Audio Enhancement.
Replacement of the dated bell system was planned and bonded for in the building remodel for Wings Park Elementary and the High School.
“A large percentage of that is already budgeted, accounted for in our work with the bonding of the remodel,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said.
Specifically, just over $150,300 of it was budgeted in with construction and renovation at the High School, Little Husky and Wings Park, board documents state.
“So we have, just replacing the bell intercom system, we add in the middle school, so that the entire district is on the same system, roughly a $215,000 cost,” Ehn said.
“The middle school is not on schedule for remodel but we don’t want to leave them out in the cold as far as the same system everybody else gets,” he said.
Ehn noted only half of the middle school building can be reached with its current public address system as the other half was unable to be integrated. Staff has to use the phones to page the other half of the building.
The district has to apply project-by-project for the COVID-19 relief funds known as ESSER, which are subject to approval by the Iowa Department of Education. The federal funds targeted are from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) packages II and III, which passed in late 2020 and earlier this year.
If approved for ESSER funds, the motion states district would go with an enhanced audio system from the same company that would mitigate the muffling effect of they masks they have to wear. This system also has a panic button feature and other tech for use in an emergency, the board heard. The agenda calls this system “EPIC Classroom Audio Enhancement and Safety Integration” system, and purchasing this one would bring the total to just over $291,600, in the case that ESSER would pay for it.
The district also intends to use ESSER funds on other elements of the construction and renovation projects starting this summer at Wings Park Elementary and Oelwein High School, including window replacements and playground remodeling.
“We have received successful submissions from our Department of Ed application to pay for the window replacement project with ESSER funds,” Ehn updated the board. “Playgrounds are next on the list.
“These items have all been planned for in the scope of the remodels,” Ehn said. “Funding through new avenues will open the bonding proceeds up for other capital projects.”
The expected completion date was moved back for Wings Park due to a steel delivery issue. Completion is now targeted for March 2022. The High School and Wings Park will be vacated as part of the construction process next week.
Ehn explained why the bell system needed an update.
“We had to bring in a long-retired custodian to reprogram it when they changed the class schedules because nobody knows how to do it,” Ehn said. “It’s irritating. And it’s not salvageable.”
He said an integrated communication network is lacking in the High School building, which shares space with several other facilities including the Wellness Center, the Rehab Center, Williams Arts Center, and Little Husky Learning Center.
“The Middle School system is also old and only communicates with half the building,” Ehn said. “When we remodeled the other half of the building, we were unable to articulate the old system with the new system. So if there’s an on-call or an emergency, (staff) has to call half the building with the intercom system and the other half of the building with phones.
“It’s a hot mess,” Ehn said.
Adding the EPIC Classroom Audio Enhancement and Safety integration would bring the cost up to $291,600, and Ehn explained why they might want to do that.
“The system we picked has an Audio Enhancement system that allows us to put speakers in every single classroom then integrate the communication system,” Ehn said.
“The head desk has a touch screen monitor with a map of the school. They can touch a classroom and talk to that classroom,” he said, and the teacher can reply by speaking into a wall apparatus.
“The part that I’m super excited about — this company was founded by a mother who had children who were hard of hearing and wanted them to be integrated into the regular gen-ed classroom, and didn’t want them to be hearing-aid based,” Ehn said.
He indicated the administration has been researching the presentation for months.
The company was founded in 1978 by a mother, Claudia Anderson, who needed a solution as her two hard-of-hearing sons couldn’t hear their teachers, according to the Audio Enhancement website. The company’s first classroom audio system hit the market in 1981.
“So they invented, they created an audio system that was put in classrooms where the teacher can wear a lanyard and then the system that’s already up there to communicate with the rest of the building and to talk to the office can now project audio into the classroom for all students, regardless of if they’re targeted as hard of hearing or not,” Ehn said.
“If kids are busy, enhanced audio is beneficial because the teacher can now get their attention, she/he can direct the entire class without raising their voice,” he said. “All these systems work together district-wide.”
The company invented its first infrared system in 1999, per the website. In 2010, they added a Signal Alert For Education (SAFE) system, an alert notification system.
“There are panic buttons, and it shows up on that screen with an alarm that the teacher has pushed the panic button,” Ehn said. “The mics are bluetooth and they’re heat mapped, so if the mic moves in the building, so does the hot spot on the integrated screen for the office. The technology behind this is pretty intense.
“The values to this too, obviously we’ve seen with masks the changes that could happen potentially in the future,” Ehn said. “We have the opportunity to use ESSER funds because it’s essentially COVID-related, to enhance the audio in the classroom.”
Ehn’s presentation linked to the Audio Enhancement company website, which contains demonstrations and some published research about how masks degrade audio quality.
District spending of ESSER funds has been targeted 20% toward learning recovery (a federal requirement), 20% toward capital projects and 15% toward special education, Ehn reported later in the meeting.