The Oelwein School Board approved on Monday a plan to use pandemic relief funds, heard about addressing math learning loss and updated its "return to learn" plan.
“The most significant thing was, we updated the hybrid learning plan to reflect how we ended the year, not how we started the year,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said. “We don’t anticipate going back to that, but it’s in there in case we need it.”
The District Leadership Team updated the return to learn plan language from last year, amounting to less than 5% changes, according to Ehn. The plan has to be evaluated every six months.
They updated section four, social emotional and behavioral health, to reflect having provided new health and wellness coaches through the Teacher Leadership and Compensation grant for staff and other contracted mental health supports.
Last month for instance, the board approved hiring on a two-year contract a licensed independent social worker, Jeannie Hamilton, for student mental health through pandemic relief funding, whom Ehn mentioned.
Three staff wellness mentor positions were added as eligible for teacher leadership compensation, one per building, when administrators highlighted the grant at the April meeting. Staff are also eligible for an employee assistance program, documents state.
“Something we’re already doing, just taking credit for it,” Ehn said.
The board also approved a plan to use relief funds from a federal COVID-19 education relief package approved earlier this year — the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III. A requirement was showing that 20% of funds will be used to address learning loss.
Ehn had sent the ESSER III plan to staff, he said during a hearing. Meanwhile state data recently came back from ISASP standardized testing.
“There’s some indications that we could use some support in math,” Ehn said. “So the feedback was, we should be using some of these funds to generate support for math.”
Ehn said although the District Leadership Team agreed, it decided owing to the present statewide teacher shortage it’s “something we’ll have to address early in the spring.
“We did discuss other things to address our math concerns,” he added.
Among the ESSER III changes, the district will address learning loss by:
— hiring a literacy and instructional coach,
— hiring a middle school art teacher,
— retaining 12 additional para-educators, and
— hire staffing to review, replace and improve curriculum. Project Based Learning Consulting will provide onsite professional development in these units.
Ehn's board report mentioned PBL Consulting. Last week, nearly 30 staff members trained for three days with PBL Consulting with trainers connected to High Tech High, working on lessons and units for the coming year.
The board also approved shifting $40,000 in ESSER funds from the general fund to the activity fund as allowed in ESSER I and II related to ticket receipts and lost gate admission. After closing the books on fiscal 2021, the district was able to study the longitudinal data to demonstrate a $40,000 impact in lost revenue directly from these areas.