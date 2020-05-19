The Oelwein School Board signed off on staff changes, and non-union contracts for 2020-21 Monday, so the contracts could be sent out.
Staff “changes” included approving the 2020-21 Teacher Leadership and Compensation Contracts, some of which may be the same as last year. Through the system, teacher leaders take on extra responsibilities, including helping colleagues analyze data and fine tune instructional strategies as well as coaching and co-teaching, according to the Iowa Department of Education. Rates for these were not included in board documents.
Instructional coaches will be Deb Kaeppel, Kristi Druvenga and Cari Sherrets. Success Coach (K-12) will be Justin Post. Ten will assist on the curriculum: for K-12 Social Science, Jill Kelly; for K-5 Science/Health/PE, Trixie Reed; for K-4 Mathematics, Kelli Stoler; for K-2 English/Language Arts, Lori Decker; for 3-6 English/Language Arts, Shelly Houge; for 5-12 Mathematics, Julie Leisinger; for 6-12 Science/Health/PE, Gary Goeller; for 7-12 Eng/LA/Foreign Language, Colin Morgan; for PK-12 Fine/Performing Arts, Melissa Franzen; for 7-12 Career and Technical, Jesse Dinsdale.
Assessment: for K-4 will be Jessica Keegan, 5-8 Michelle Gearhart and 9-12 Derek Kuennen. Mentors: Lead Mentor is Catherine Gilson; K-4 Mentor is Jeff Merkle; 5-8 Jennifer Buss and Terry Rex, 9-12 Jason Gearhart and Liz Tapper.
Moving beyond TLC, it approved Michael Mohlis as head varsity boys basketball coach and Jennifer Schauf as middle school ELA teacher.
It accepted resignations from Terrecia Shoudy, Color Guard coordinator; Jayne Parsons, girls tennis coach; Michelle Unwin, middle school ELA teacher and Sheri Glawe, elementary teacher.
Retirements were approved for Mary Ohl, Food Service; Diane Brownell, Associate and David King, Transportation.
Linda Murphy was approved as a substitute teacher.
Non-union contract rates were provided to the board.
They are: Chris Braun, Technology Director, $77,000; Robert Gilson, Maintenance, $51,000; Michael Hillman, Transportation Director, $55,500; Terence Link, Maintenance, $52,854; Kevin Minton, Maintenance Director $72,000; Glenda Rosenstiel, Accounts Payable, $44,000; Hallie Roth, Food Service Director, $48,225; Karen Seeders, Office Manager, $41,000; Joshua Ehn, Superintendent, $150,000; Justin McGuinness, Elementary Principal, $92,250; Michael Rueber, Business Manager, $75,000; Mary Beth Steggall, Middle School Principal, $106,250.