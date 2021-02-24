The Oelwein School Board approved an immediate transfer request last week for a set of siblings in the district. Their parents said they were worried about their children’s safety because of racial slurs and a hostile environment.
Addressing the board during the Tuesday, Feb. 16, meeting over Zoom, the parents detailed multiple incidents and said the situation has traumatized their family.
The meeting was streamed live on Facebook, but later was removed from the district’s page where board meetings have been typically posted since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Josh Ehn said the video was taken down for review of language and “unsubstantiated accusations against (an entire sports) team for racist comments. There was a reasonable belief this would cause a disruption to our educational environment if left for review and public comment. There was also a concern this would violate (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) rights of students.”
At the meeting, the children’s father described a “toxic environment” in which one of the children called their mom in fear after receiving a threat of physical violence.
The children’s mother urged the School Board to consider changes to make the Oelwein School District a safer learning environment for everyone and “accepting students for who they are.”
Ehn told the Daily Register that administration investigated the matter but by law he could not discuss any findings or resulting actions.
“I can assure you they were investigated and when there were findings, they were followed to the fullest extent of our capability,” Ehn said.
He added: “We consider all matters closed.”
The district’s administrative team followed protocol, he said. “And when and if founded, the students involved were punished — or the situation was handled — under the student handbook and the code of conduct.”
“That being said, it doesn’t eliminate our obligation to teach and to provide coaching opportunities to those students,” Ehn said. “We are always doing that. In every opportunity we have to work with kids in these instances, there’s an opportunity to learn and to grow.”
Over the summer, the district updated the faculty handbook titled the Unified Staff Handbook 2020-2021, and some of the changes affect reporting of incidents toward minority and LGBTQ students.
The book can be found on the Oelwein Schools website under District, then Forms and Handbooks.
One section provides guidelines for “protecting the rights of minority students.” As it relates to student conduct, this part “requires staff to report racist or bigoted language, insults or acts by colleagues, students, volunteers or from fans at a sporting event.”
It also requires “diversity awareness and sensitivity training” for all staff annually.