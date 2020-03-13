The Oelwein School Board has a lot going on during its next meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 16 in the administration office boardroom.
The board will consider an offer for an initial agreement with a local man to purchase Harlan Elementary and will set a public hearing on the matter for April 20.
David D. Moore of 1205 Second St. NW, Oelwein, is proposing to purchase the building for $1,000, if approved before April 15. As the buyer, he will be required to post a performance bond of $60,000 for asbestos removal at the time of closing and as a prerequisite for receiving the warranty deed.
It will hear a presentation on the fiscal 2021 budget, and the final budget will be voted on at the March 30 meeting.
It will consider the Oelwein Community Education Association contract agreement for the 2020-2021 school year
at a 2.076% increase on the total package, adding $200 to the base salary. The Support Staff Association has also settled with the administration, business manager Michael Rueber reported.
It will discuss construction timelines.
It will consider personnel matters including the resignation of Assistant High School Principal Steve Lueck, who is also the activities director, effective next school year. Lueck entered a letter of resignation on March 6 which did not give a reason.
Head bowling coach Dean Hendricks is resigning effective April 1, as well as archery manager Amy Rahe effective next season.
As many heard, the board will also consider the resignation of High School Principal Travis Druvenga, who will become the new principal at Dike-New Hartford High School, as we reported last month following an announcement from D-NH.
It will consider approving a DECA International Career Development Conference Trip to Nashville, Tennessee from April 29-May 3.
Something to consider: Nashville is located in Davidson County, which has 10 confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19, the new coronavirus illness. There are 10 more cases in two bordering counties — nine in Williamson and one in Rutherford, according to its state health department. Administrators were not immediately available for comment on Friday during conferences.
It will consider several open enrollment in and out requests.
It will consider maintenance bids:
• Midwest Tennis and Track proposes to resurface and repaint the track for $115,000.
• Daktronics bid between $48,000 and $51,000, depending on the option chosen, for a new video display basketball scoreboard.
Pending no further cancellations, Superentendent Josh Ehn will announce that the district has only missed one day of school and will look to make it up May 29, making that the last day of school.