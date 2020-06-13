The Oelwein School Board will resume meeting in-person at the Monday, June 15 meeting, which will be in the High School Library to ensure proper social distancing, beginning at 7 p.m.
The board will continue to have a Zoom feature for the foreseeable future as an alternative. The link can be found on the agenda, https://www.oelweinschools.com/district/school-board/board-agendas/, by clicking the “call to order” link after the first agenda appears.
The board is slated to approve several staff and coaching contract changes, including a new speech coach.
“(The district is) in the process of filling the last few contracts for the 2020-2021 school year,” business manager Michael Rueber said.
There will also be a driver’s education sharing agreement with West Central for 2020-21 and a multi-year cloud-based computing agreement with Instructure of Salt Lake City.
In regular business it will approve:
• Handbook changes with the elementary and middle school.
•School fees for 2020-21. For the High School, annual fees are $50 before Nov. 1 and $55 after, plus textbook rental of $50, and driver’s ed $350 (books and driver ed are halved if approved for reduced lunch). For Middle School, annual fee is $15, and textbook rental is $50 ($25 if reduced lunch). For Elementary, textbook rental is $35 ($17.50 reduced).
Student activity passes were reduced from $30 to $10 with adults at $60 and families at $100.
Lunch will cost $2.75 a day unless qualifying for reduced price (40 cents) and breakfast, $2 (30 cents) with visiting adult lunches at $3.75 and milk for 40 cents.
The district is slated to approve a hefty insurance agreement with EMC that includes bids such as for property, liability, theft, business auto, pollution, umbrella, group excess liability and cyber liability, totaling a proposed $261,730.
The board will have a special construction meeting on July 13.