Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

 

The Oelwein School Board will resume meeting in-person at the Monday, June 15 meeting, which will be in the High School Library to ensure proper social distancing, beginning at 7 p.m.

The board will continue to have a Zoom feature for the foreseeable future as an alternative. The link can be found on the agenda, https://www.oelweinschools.com/district/school-board/board-agendas/, by clicking the “call to order” link after the first agenda appears.

The board is slated to approve several staff and coaching contract changes, including a new speech coach.

“(The district is) in the process of filling the last few contracts for the 2020-2021 school year,” business manager Michael Rueber said.

There will also be a driver’s education sharing agreement with West Central for 2020-21 and a multi-year cloud-based computing agreement with Instructure of Salt Lake City.

In regular business it will approve:

• Handbook changes with the elementary and middle school.

•School fees for 2020-21. For the High School, annual fees are $50 before Nov. 1 and $55 after, plus textbook rental of $50, and driver’s ed $350 (books and driver ed are halved if approved for reduced lunch). For Middle School, annual fee is $15, and textbook rental is $50 ($25 if reduced lunch). For Elementary, textbook rental is $35 ($17.50 reduced).

Student activity passes were reduced from $30 to $10 with adults at $60 and families at $100.

Lunch will cost $2.75 a day unless qualifying for reduced price (40 cents) and breakfast, $2 (30 cents) with visiting adult lunches at $3.75 and milk for 40 cents.

The district is slated to approve a hefty insurance agreement with EMC that includes bids such as for property, liability, theft, business auto, pollution, umbrella, group excess liability and cyber liability, totaling a proposed $261,730.

The board will have a special construction meeting on July 13.

 
 
 

Tags