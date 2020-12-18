The Oelwein School Board will hold public hearing on the proposed issuance of up to $12.75 million in school infrastructure sales tax revenue bonds to finance plans to renovate Wings Park Elementary and Oelwein High School, when it meets — earlier than usual — at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21. The hearing is scheduled after presentations from Mark Pfister with Boyd Jones construction management and school administrators.
There will be “no new taxes” to pay for the two renovation projects, according to Superintendent Josh Ehn. “We are projecting 14 years (bond payback) and plan to pay principal down early when revenues exceed projections,” he said.
“We will pay cash on hand for many of the portions and are still projecting to borrow around $10 million with the option of alternate items that could push the bonds up,” Ehn said. “This is why we set the ceiling.”
Matt Gillaspie, a managing director in public education finance at Piper Sandler, presented to the school board in May a model to pay back a $10 million bond over 10 years using SAVE statewide penny sales tax, assuming sales tax revenue did not dip below $800,000.
Repaying it over 14 years should give the district a slightly lower monthly rate, compared to 10 years.
LAND SWAP
After the bond hearing, Ehn will discuss a proposed land swap with Oelwein Chamber and Economic Development for Ag Curriculum Development and future housing developments.
ACTION ITEMS
The board will:
•Consider approving the second reading of the early retirement policy for certified staff only. An attorney for the district recommends approving applications in the order of “seniority” rather than the order received, as the first reading had said (Policy 807.1, II Stipulations, Letter G).
• Consider approving the resolution supporting the $12.75 million school infrastructure sales tax revenue bond issuance for renovation needs related to the hearing discussed.
• Approve a few applications to the School Budget Review Committee for categorical funding:
— At-Risk/Dropout Prevention Modified Supplemental Funding for the maximum amount (currently $336,546)
— Open Enrollment Out funding for $19,264 due to kindergarten open enrollment not captured in last year’s count
— ELL Beyond 5 Years funding for $3,110.36
• Approve updates to the Return to Learn plan, including an updated hybrid calendar and attendance decision matrix. A presentation on fall absenteeism figures shows that in November, staff absenteeism and community spread were in the “red” range, over 15% and over 20% in that order. Student absenteeism has stayed in the 8%-15% range all fall, with staff absenteeism and community spread also in those ranges in October and December. The presentation asks: “When should the data tell us to do something different?”
The meeting time was moved up to 5 p.m. to avoid conflicting with the 7 p.m. scheduled high school vocal concert.
• Consider a $45,000 quote from Eagan Supply Co. of Omaha to refinish the high school gym floor.
Ehn reported the Sacred Heart gym opened up to high school basketball last week.
“Our investments have put another 50 years back into this building,” he said.
To comment at the public hearing without being there, users can search online for Oelwein School Board agendas, follow the links, including the link under agenda item 1, “Call to Order,” and log in using the “Participate Online” link at the top. Participants will need to have downloaded and logged into the free Zoom app. The board meetings also tend to be live streamed on the Oelwein Community Schools Facebook page.
Among administrator reports, the board will hear:
• Oelwein Online Principal Jacklyn Letzring reports families are working extremely hard to get to 80% complete in their first semester classes by winter break. Administrators hope to implement open Zoom chat rooms for homework help next semester.
“Many of our families commented on how they love hearing from us every week to check in,” Letzring added.
“At this point around 86% of our families plan to remain online for second semester.”
• Ehn will discuss various grants the district is seeking, including a pre-fab timber frame pavilion for an outdoor classroom at Wings Park, for construction in the spring by the high school pre-construction class. Staffers Barb Schmitz and Cari Sherrets also applied for the district’s sixth 21st Century grant.
