The Oelwein School Board will review the hybrid schedule for grades 5-12 in its return to learn plan when it meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 in the Administration Office. Data will be presented at the meeting with potential discussions to continue the hybrid model and review it at the semester, adjust the “days” cycle or return to full-time. The administration has no recommendation on this item as of Friday.
The board will also consider a transfer of federal CARES Act ESSER funds from the general fund to nutrition for equipment ($10,020), a fundraising schedule for the year for various sports, a strategic action plan and a midterm graduation.
Upcoming strategic action goals include:
•By spring 2021, each building will reduce major office referrals by 50%
•By 2022 the percentage of students proficient on the current standardized test — developed by Iowa Testing Programs at the University of Iowa, called the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress — will reach 80% in reading and math in all grade levels.
Under departmental reports, Oelwein Online Principal Jacklyn Letzring and staff are planning a parent panel for the week of conferences, and parents have filled out forms to participate as panelists.
“We are very excited to hear from our parents during this time,” Letzring said. “Our K-5 parents are considered their learning coaches and they are doing an exceptional job.”
