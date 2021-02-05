The Oelwein School Board will consider approval of Wings Park and Oelwein High School remodeling bid package construction contracts when it meets on Monday, Feb. 8.
Mark Pfister with Boyd Jones construction management will give a presentation, and the board will consider approving bid package construction contracts and alternative bid packages.
The total project cost detailed estimate to-date is $12.05 million, with some $11.46 million remaining. The total includes design, asbestos abatement and contingency fees.
In final bid estimates for consideration Monday, the base bid package is $9.59 million and subtotal for alternates is $1.23 million, for a total of $10.82 million. The current pricing is based on construction documents provided by Invision Architects dated Dec. 16.
The meeting can be viewed by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84252140690, and the school district tends to also post the meetings live on the Oelwein Community Schools Facebook page.