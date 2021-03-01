The Oelwein School Board and unions for teachers and support staff exchanged opening proposals to begin contract negotiations on Monday.
Oelwein Certified Education Association proposed a 2.5% total package increase, when factoring in aging the pay scale one year.
"OCEA is asking for a multi-year (contract) this time around," Superintendent Josh Ehn said. "They have traditionally held a one-year contract."
The board for the district proposed a 3.8% total package increase and a new modernized salary schedule (offer two).
Board offer two would reset the base wage to $35,875 plus $4,125 teacher supplement for $40,000. All certified staff members will be aged one year and will receive the greater of either the old or proposed 2021-22 schedule.
“This will shrink the annualized outlay for aging the schedule each year,” Ehn said. “Because of the changes, the board has to ‘buy into’ this modernization. It will enhance future negotiation in an ever uncertain world.”
CLASSIFIED STAFF
The Oelwein Support Staff Association proposed a 7.1% increase for $1.25 an hour, which would range from $12.96 for food service (10.6% increase) to $20.33 for transportation (6.5% increase).
The board for the district proposed a “total package increase” of 2.19% for classified staff, 35 cents on the wage, which would range from $12.06 for food service (2.9% increase) to $19.43 for transportation (1.8% increase).
The fiscal year 2021-22 will be year two of a five-year contract between OSSA and the district (2020-25), according to Ehn and a memo from the district.
The total package increase includes insurance, social security credit (FICA) and retirement (IPERS) contributions.
“We have a common spreadsheet we share with the unions so we all have the same numbers,” Ehn said.