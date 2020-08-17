Oelwein Schools have released bus routes for 2020-21.
The driver of the Orange Bus, Lynn Lenth, will make these stops:
7:11 a.m. Michels
7:15 a.m. Zeiser
7:18 a.m. Olson
7:21 a.m. Third and Sufficool - west
7:22 a.m. Trailer court - one stop
7:27 a.m. Sufficool and Monroe
7:28 a.m. East Hayes alley
7:30 a.m. Old school lot
7:35 a.m. Lakeview trailer court
7:37 a.m. 10th Street and First Avenue SW
7:38 a.m. 10th Street and First Avenue SE
7:40 a.m. Senior High
7:42 a.m. Little Husky Learning Center
7:45 a.m. Wings Nine
The Blue Bus Elmer Gann drives will stop at:
6:58 a.m. Gonzales
7:01 a.m. Walton
7:03 a.m. Kunkle
7:05 a.m. Koob
7:08 a.m. The Meadows or Buffalo Run
7:11 a.m. Bettmang
7:15 a.m. Spratt
7:16 a.m. Riter
7:18 a.m. Kiel-Scheel
7:19 a.m. Stewart
7:21 a.m. 11th and West Charles
7:22 a.m. Eighth and West Charles
7:25 a.m. Parkside
7:35 a.m. High School front
7:40 a.m. Exchange
7:45 a.m. Parkside
The Red Route driver Paul Ganske will make these stops:
6:58 a.m. Schwartz
7:04 a.m. Fry and Pint
7:08 a.m. 2195 108th St.
7:11 a.m. Chad Dettbarn
7:14 a.m. Miller
7:19 a.m. Sloan Addition
7:24 a.m. East Benton and Madison
7:27 a.m. Dietrich
7:32 a.m. Lewis
7:34 a.m. Bratten
7:38 a.m. Senior High front
7:40 a.m. Little Husky Learning Center
7:42 a.m. Junior High
7:45 a.m. Wings
The Green Route driver Deb Gann will make these stops:
7:00 a.m. Berry
7:06 a.m. Stanley
7:07 a.m. Frank
7:10 a.m. Bahe
7:15 a.m. Kalb
7:20 a.m. Ladeburg
7:22 a.m. Lammers
7:29 a.m. Bundy
7:30 a.m. DeHaven
7:35 a.m. Senior High front
7:37 a.m. Little Husky Learning Center
7:40 a.m. Junior High
7:45 a.m. Wings
Purple Route driver Don Beier will stop at:
7:18 a.m. First and Second Avenue NW
7:20 a.m. Harlan north side
7:25 a.m. Fifth Street NE and Second Avenue NE
7:30 a.m. Wings
7:35 a.m. Little Husky Learning Center
7:45 a.m. Sacred Heart
7:50 a.m. Second Avenue and First Street NW
7:52 a.m. Harlan
7:55 a.m. Wings
8:00 a.m. High School back
8:05 a.m. Junior High