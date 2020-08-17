Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein Schools have released bus routes for 2020-21.

The driver of the Orange Bus, Lynn Lenth, will make these stops:

7:11 a.m. Michels

7:15 a.m. Zeiser

7:18 a.m. Olson

7:21 a.m. Third and Sufficool - west

7:22 a.m. Trailer court - one stop

7:27 a.m. Sufficool and Monroe

7:28 a.m. East Hayes alley

7:30 a.m. Old school lot

7:35 a.m. Lakeview trailer court

7:37 a.m. 10th Street and First Avenue SW

7:38 a.m. 10th Street and First Avenue SE

7:40 a.m. Senior High

7:42 a.m. Little Husky Learning Center

7:45 a.m. Wings Nine

The Blue Bus Elmer Gann drives will stop at:

6:58 a.m. Gonzales

7:01 a.m. Walton

7:03 a.m. Kunkle

7:05 a.m. Koob

7:08 a.m. The Meadows or Buffalo Run

7:11 a.m. Bettmang

7:15 a.m. Spratt

7:16 a.m. Riter

7:18 a.m. Kiel-Scheel

7:19 a.m. Stewart

7:21 a.m. 11th and West Charles

7:22 a.m. Eighth and West Charles

7:25 a.m. Parkside

7:35 a.m. High School front

7:40 a.m. Exchange

7:45 a.m. Parkside

The Red Route driver Paul Ganske will make these stops:

6:58 a.m. Schwartz

7:04 a.m. Fry and Pint

7:08 a.m. 2195 108th St.

7:11 a.m. Chad Dettbarn

7:14 a.m. Miller

7:19 a.m. Sloan Addition

7:24 a.m. East Benton and Madison

7:27 a.m. Dietrich

7:32 a.m. Lewis

7:34 a.m. Bratten

7:38 a.m. Senior High front

7:40 a.m. Little Husky Learning Center

7:42 a.m. Junior High

7:45 a.m. Wings

The Green Route driver Deb Gann will make these stops:

7:00 a.m. Berry

7:06 a.m. Stanley

7:07 a.m. Frank

7:10 a.m. Bahe

7:15 a.m. Kalb

7:20 a.m. Ladeburg

7:22 a.m. Lammers

7:29 a.m. Bundy

7:30 a.m. DeHaven

7:35 a.m. Senior High front

7:37 a.m. Little Husky Learning Center

7:40 a.m. Junior High

7:45 a.m. Wings

Purple Route driver Don Beier will stop at:

7:18 a.m. First and Second Avenue NW

7:20 a.m. Harlan north side

7:25 a.m. Fifth Street NE and Second Avenue NE

7:30 a.m. Wings

7:35 a.m. Little Husky Learning Center

7:45 a.m. Sacred Heart

7:50 a.m. Second Avenue and First Street NW

7:52 a.m. Harlan

7:55 a.m. Wings

8:00 a.m. High School back

8:05 a.m. Junior High

 
 
 

