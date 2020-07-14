Oelwein Schools announced their school supply lists late last week. It begins simply for younger grades with increasing complexity as they age.
Preschoolers only need a backpack, per the list.
Levels kindergarten through fourth will need:
•Two wide-ruled 100-sheet spiral notebooks
•A pencil box or bag
•12 no. 2 pencils
•A pink eraser
•A pack of crayons
•Glue sticks
•A 5-inch blunt-tip school scissors
•Six pens
•One pair of earbuds or headphones
Grades 5-8 will need:
•Four wide-ruled 100-page one-subject spiral notebooks
•A three-ring pencil pouch
•No. 2 pencils (unspecified count)
•A 1.5-inch three-ring “view” binder with a clear cover pocket
•An eraser
•Pens
•A pair of earbuds or headphones
High school students will need:
•No. 2 pencils
•Five college-ruled notebooks.
•Blue or black pens
•EXPO marker
•Two pocketed folders as needed
•P.E. clothing and tennis shoes (no sandals or boots)
Supplies from previous years may be used, this list notes.
Which calculators high school students need will vary by math level.
A Texas Instruments (TI) 30XS Multiview will be needed for:
•Algebra one (A and B) and two,
•Geometry,
•Physical science,
•Chemistry and
•Physics.
TI-84 Plus will be for:
•Statistics and
•Pre-calculus one and two.