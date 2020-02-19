The Oelwein School administration is re-estimating the current year budget in order to amend it following not figuring for open enrollments out of the district.
It will discuss that and may also discuss and act on its fiscal 2021 budget, at the next School Board meeting on March 16.
Business Manager Michael Rueber went over relevant budget line items with the board but said numbers are “preliminary” and could change before next month.
“I have the personnel part ironed out which is 80-90% of our budget,” which he said refers to the re-estimate of the fiscal year ending June 30.
The district’s overall position shows more expenses than revenues by a little under $100,000, Rueber said of the current financial position thus far in the school year.
“A couple takeaways,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said. “A year ago, we made $800,000 cuts for this fiscal year. The targeted $800,000 ended up being off, ended up being $1 million overspent last fiscal year. So we cut around $800,000. Right now we’re projecting that we’re going to be around $200,000 overspent this fiscal year, which is reflective of that $800,000 cut. We just didn’t quite do enough, but we were close.”
The district missed capturing in the published budget open enrollment out money, which is a state per-pupil allotment the district remits to other schools Oelwein district residents choose to attend.
“It inflated the published budget by over $1 million to the good which it shouldn’t have been,” Ehn said.
“End of the day, if you’re looking at your checkbook we’re $1 million overspent, we took a big chunk of that out, that $800,000 cut, but we’re still going to be short. However we don’t think that by ... cutting teachers and programs that kind of thing, that we can tighten our belt. There’s good news on the horizon, potential increases to state aid, potential increases to the number of students in buildings next year, this is going to be resolved in a very natural way. But because we did not capture it in the publicized budget last year, by code we have to re-amend that budget. That resets our budget basically, re-outfits those numbers in the publicized budget for fiscal year ‘21.”
Ehn and Rueber will attend a budget workshop with Iowa School Finance Information Services on Feb. 27 in Elkader to put the finishing touches on the budget.
“Taxable valuations are up in Buchanan County, so all that being said … there should not be a huge impact on tax rates when we go to set the budget for next year,” Ehn said. “We’re not anticipating any major swings one way or the other in terms of tax rate.”
LOOKING TO NEGOTIATIONS
Contract negotiations will begin on Monday, March 2, Rueber said afterward. An exempt session held after Tuesday’s meeting was simply to set strategy.
As far as insurance, Northeast Iowa Schools Insurance Trust anticipates an approximate insurance increase of 3%, which it will absorb.
“The good news for us is the cost of the insurance is not going to increase to the staff [or] us as a district,” Rueber said in his report later. “The trust is going to share the burden of the increase. So that should not affect negotiations, which is positive.”
STAFF CHANGES
The board accepted new contracts for an assistant coach, driver ed teacher and associates.
Derek Kuennen, will assist in coaching eighth grade boys basketball at “step four” of the pay scale 5.50%, $2,124.09.
Jim Yokas, will teach second semester driver’s education, at “step 12” of the 2019-2020 student support services pay scale, $4,758.35.
Rose Kintz was hired as an associate at the starting rate, $11.46 an hour. Substitute associates were added, Hunter Smock, Hannah Schmidt and Talon Reagan.
Two paraeducators left the district. Julie Walker resigned Jan. 24, and Ashley Kuhens was terminated.