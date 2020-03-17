Beginning on Thursday, free breakfasts and lunches will be available for pickup-only for area youth 18 and younger thanks to some quick work by the Oelwein schools administration and staff.
The aid comes just in time as Oelwein and area schools have shut down at least through April 12 to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
Oelwein Community Schools will pass out meals for half-hour windows at six sites in the community: Oelwein High School gym entrance, Middle School main entrance, Wings Elementary driveway, Harlan Elementary parking lot, Sacred Heart Elementary and Hazleton City Hall.
Pickup times will be 7:30-8 a.m. for breakfast and 11:30-noon for lunch. The child must be present to receive the meal.
"Food service staff has really stepped up to help with the director gone," Superintendent Josh Ehn said.
About the time the governor recommended Sunday to suspend the K-12 schools for four weeks, the director who typically requests the summer lunch program to begin was on medical leave.
So Ehn sought special permission from the Iowa Department of Education, which itself sought special permission, and he was allowed to file in her place for what in non-emergency times is called the Summer Food Service Program — now Temporary Food Service — to provide breakfast and lunch to area children starting on Thursday.
The backpacks food distribution program remains underway and is supplied by the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Between 7:30 and noon Wednesday, the district schools opened for students to pick up supplies.
Oelwein Middle School had seen a steady trickle of about 100 families show up by 10 a.m. and had given out some nine boxes full of grocery sacks of food to any students who accepted it.
"We're doing everything we can to support and get food to kids and families as we transition to a new normal," Ehn said.