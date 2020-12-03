The deadline to sign up and pay for Driver’s Education is Jan. 7, 2021, Oelwein Schools announced Wednesday. The sign up sheet must be turned in to the High School Office and can be found at this shortened link, rb.gy/kyfjcr.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 69%
- Feels Like: 27°
- Heat Index: 34°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 27°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:21:02 AM
- Sunset: 04:34:06 PM
- Dew Point: 25°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Trending
Articles
- Schmitz crowned Miss Fairbank in virtual ceremony
- Miss Fairbank to be crowned today in virtual ceremony
- Oelwein Police Log
- Oelwein man charged in assault for sex
- Discovery of camper burglary leads to drug, theft charges for Maynard man
- Fayette County accepts $281,200 bid to replace bridge
- Middle School Principal makes good on rooftop office challenge
- Oelwein Police helping student athletes to stay healthy
- Oelwein boys race to victory in opener
- Island Days announces next year's music
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.