The deadline to sign up and pay for Driver’s Education is Jan. 7, 2021, Oelwein Schools announced Wednesday. The sign up sheet must be turned in to the High School Office and can be found at this shortened link, rb.gy/kyfjcr.

 
 
 
 
 

