Oelwein Schools has announced the summer Husky Adventures busing schedule.

Morning Pick-Up

Hazleton City Hall: 7:20 a.m.

Sacred Heart: 7:30 a.m.

Harlan: 7:42 a.m.

Wings Park: 7:47 a.m.

Parkside: 7:55 a.m.

Little Husky Learning Center: 8:05 a.m.

Parkside: 8:15 a.m.

Busing Dismissal

Parkside: 12 p.m. Noon. PICK UP

LHLC: 12:10 p.m.

Wings Park: 12:17 p.m.

Harlan: 12:25 p.m.

Parkside: 12:32 p.m.

Sacred Heart: 12:37 p.m.

Hazleton City Hall: 12:50 p.m.

THEATER CAMP is June 21-25. All bus students will be dismissed from Little Husky Learning Center.

LHLC: 1:30 p.m.

Wings Park: 1:35 p.m.

Harlan: 1:40 p.m.

Parkside: 1:42 p.m.

Sacred Heart: 1:47 p.m.

Hazleton City Hall: 2:00 p.m.

SPORTS CAMP is June 21-25. All bus students will be dismissed from LHLC.

LHLC: 2:30 p.m.

Wings Park: 2:35 p.m.

Harlan: 2:40 p.m.

Parkside: 2:47 p.m.

Sacred Heart: 2:55 p.m.

Hazleton City Hall: 3:10 p.m.

 
 
 

